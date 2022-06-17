WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86. Approximately 9,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 4,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63.

