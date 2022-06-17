WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86. Approximately 9,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 4,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.