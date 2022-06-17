Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,472.73 ($42.15).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.48) to GBX 3,300 ($40.05) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($59.47) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,915.50 ($23.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,828.50 ($22.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($66.49). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,919.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,509.82. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -3.52.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

