Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,434.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. 739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $114.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

