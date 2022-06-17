Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,434.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. 739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $114.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (Get Rating)
