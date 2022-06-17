WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $4.58 million and $360,190.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

