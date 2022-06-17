Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Douglas A. Robinson Sells 331 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $136.86 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.27 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Workday to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Workday by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,790,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 334,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

