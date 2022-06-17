X8X Token Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (X8X)

X8X Token (X8X) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. X8X Token has a market cap of $288,058.07 and approximately $199.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X8X Token has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. One X8X Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,692.20 or 1.00094803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00116230 BTC.

X8X Token Profile

X8X is a coin. X8X Token’s total supply is 85,240,628 coins and its circulating supply is 82,522,341 coins. X8X Token’s official Twitter account is @x8currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . X8X Token’s official website is x8currency.com . X8X Token’s official message board is medium.com/x8currency . The Reddit community for X8X Token is /r/X8_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The X8Currency is an Ethereum-based token that uses a combination of 8 fiat currency baskets and gold to provide a stable value. It is stable and exchangeable directly at the issuer, offering distributed exchanges a suitable solution for fiat exit point. “

