Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

