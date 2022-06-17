Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

YALA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 610,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Yalla Group has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $535.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 24.77%.

About Yalla Group (Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.