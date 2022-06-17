yAxis (YAXIS) Price Reaches $0.0360 on Major Exchanges

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market capitalization of $33,531.35 and approximately $4,587.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,864.64 or 0.67697442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00438484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012637 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

