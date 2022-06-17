YFDAI.FINANCE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $164,259.00 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $40.33 or 0.00192114 BTC on exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $160,756.49 and approximately $164,259.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 120.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,726.58 or 0.74913859 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00297391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00089514 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012565 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

