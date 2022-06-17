YIELD App One Day Volume Tops $778,154.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $778,154.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,627.91 or 0.99995957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00118304 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,590,838 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

