Yield Stake Finance (YI12) Hits One Day Volume of $3,607.00

Yield Stake Finance (YI12) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Yield Stake Finance has a market capitalization of $55,492.64 and approximately $3,607.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Stake Finance has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Stake Finance coin can now be bought for $4.99 or 0.00024395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,219.39 or 0.59686375 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00438629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00084224 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Yield Stake Finance Coin Profile

Yield Stake Finance’s total supply is 11,111 coins. Yield Stake Finance’s official Twitter account is @Yfinance12 . Yield Stake Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@yfinance12 . Yield Stake Finance’s official website is yifistake.finance

Yield Stake Finance Coin Trading

Yield Stake Finance Coin Trading

