yieldwatch (WATCH) Trading Down 24% Over Last Week

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $763,125.44 and approximately $8,288.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00299297 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.94 or 0.01555169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012995 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,825,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

