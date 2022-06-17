YooShi (YOOSHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.50 Million

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YooShi has a market cap of $30.50 million and $444,455.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00299439 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.07 or 0.02403413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00093581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012865 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

