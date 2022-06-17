YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,297.53

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,297.53 ($15.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,090 ($13.23). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.23), with a volume of 102,527 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($19.91) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get YouGov alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,216.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,294.44.

In related news, insider Rosemary Leith bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,180 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £14,997.80 ($18,203.42). Also, insider Alex McIntosh sold 15,326 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($15.49), for a total transaction of £195,559.76 ($237,358.61).

About YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.