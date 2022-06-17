Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 164.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

