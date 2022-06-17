Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.01. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $500.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.61) by $1.45. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 70,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

