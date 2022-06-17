Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Evercore ISI

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

ZEN stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,003 shares of company stock worth $3,133,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

