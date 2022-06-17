Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0029

Zero (ZER) traded down 80.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 87.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $33,304.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00307541 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00076728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00069101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,545,544 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.