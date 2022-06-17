Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $351.98

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.98 ($4.27) and traded as low as GBX 308 ($3.74). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 310 ($3.76), with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. The company has a market capitalization of £150.24 million and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 312.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 351.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

In other Zotefoams news, insider Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.73), for a total value of £18,785.33 ($22,800.50).

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

