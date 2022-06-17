Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $136.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.26.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $6,150,340. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

