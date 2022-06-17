ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.99. 3,644,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,558. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

