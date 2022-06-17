ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,309,000 after buying an additional 3,329,452 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

