ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,943 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.52. 9,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,018. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $371.59 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

