ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 26,420 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in DXC Technology by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in DXC Technology by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 53,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,835. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.