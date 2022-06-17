ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.66 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.63% of GrafTech International worth $19,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,109. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.98. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,527.75% and a net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

