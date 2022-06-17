ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $99.18 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

