ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $36,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. 71,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $108.92 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

