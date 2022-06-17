ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Corteva makes up approximately 1.5% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $28,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 165,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,468. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

