ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 63,790 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,790 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.29% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $42,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 283,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 116,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

