12,045 Shares in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QAI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,854,000 after buying an additional 54,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after buying an additional 39,666 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,634.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 650,718 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 521,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 60,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 500,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.