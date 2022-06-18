12,690 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

