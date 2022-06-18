1,446 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

