16,551 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

