2,037 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Zoetis comprises about 0.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $196,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.19. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

