21,028 Shares in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 68,095 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $60.64. 23,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,247. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

