2,106 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $111,107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $57,783,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after purchasing an additional 285,958 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.00 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $115.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.