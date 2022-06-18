211,441 Shares in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZ) Purchased by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 211,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Arisz Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARIZ opened at $9.86 on Friday. Arisz Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

