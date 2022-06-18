216 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $169.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

