2,263 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.
Paychex stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.
Paychex Profile (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
