2,300 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

