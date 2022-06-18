23,981 Shares in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU) Bought by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,168,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,056,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,120,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,120,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,045,000.

NASDAQ:DHACU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

