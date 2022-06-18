2,419 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $117.29 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $117.21 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

