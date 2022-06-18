2,590 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,842 shares of company stock valued at $45,496,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

NYSE NET opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

