2,766 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

