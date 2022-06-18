3,370 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

