500 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after acquiring an additional 537,188 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

