551 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Graco stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

