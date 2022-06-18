553 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,393,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $452.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.28 and a 200-day moving average of $490.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

