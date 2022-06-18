5,538 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

